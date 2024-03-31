Left Menu

Naxalites torch 4 trucks engaged in iron ore transportation in Chhattisgarh

Naxalites in Narayanpur district, Chhattisgarh, set fire to four trucks carrying iron ore from a mine. No injuries reported as the vehicles were burnt. The incident occurred near Chhotedongar police station on Saturday night. Police reached the spot but the trucks were already destroyed. Naxalites are against the mine project.

PTI | Narayanpur | Updated: 31-03-2024 08:58 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 08:58 IST
Naxalites torch 4 trucks engaged in iron ore transportation in Chhattisgarh
  • Country:
  • India

Naxalites have set ablaze four trucks engaged in the transportation of iron ore from a mine in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident which took place late Saturday night, they said.

The four trucks carrying iron ore from the Aamdai Ghati mine, allotted to a private company, were stopped by Naxalites near Chhotedongar police station on Orchha-Narayanpur road, a senior police official said.

They asked drivers to get down from the trucks, then set the vehicles on fire and fled from the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a police team reached the spot but by then the trucks were completely gutted, the official added.

Naxalites have been opposing the Aamdai Ghati mine project since a long time and they have in the past also burnt vehicles engaged in work at the site.

Narayanpur district comes under the Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, where polling will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solutions

Samsung's Bespoke home appliances earn top IoT security rating from UL Solut...

 Global
2
Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

Investing in the Future: Dale W. Wood's Strategy for ESG Investing

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheimer yearly growth, CEO says; Bristol Myers' bowel disease drug fails in late-stage study and more

Health News Roundup: Weight-loss drug deals to drive around 4% of Gerresheim...

 Global
4
SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

SpaceX targets Saturday for back-to-back-to-back Falcon 9 launches

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain for Development: Enhancing Transparency and Efficiency

Empowering the Grid: Blockchain's Role in Decentralized Energy Systems

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024