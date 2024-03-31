Left Menu

Punjab Police busts MP-based illegal arms smuggling ring, four smugglers arrested

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-03-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 31-03-2024 16:56 IST
Punjab Police busts MP-based illegal arms smuggling ring, four smugglers arrested
  • Country:
  • India

A major illegal arms smuggling ring based in Madhya Pradesh was busted and four smugglers were arrested, Punjab Police officials said on Sunday.

The arrested smugglers were involved in supplying weapons to criminal gangs, they said.

''In a major breakthrough the Internal Security Wing of @PunjabPoliceInd has busted a major illegal arms smuggling ring from #MadhyaPradesh and arrested 4 smugglers along with 9 illegal pistols,'' Punjab's Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

An FIR has been registered and further investigations are going on to trace the forward and backward linkages, Yadav said.

''Punjab Police will take stern action against all involved in organised crime and illegal weapon smuggling networks,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

Japanese town leads the way to a low waste society

 Global
2
Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

Empowering Youth: A fundamental pillar of Muslim Council of Elders' work

 United Arab Emirates
3
Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed Baltimore bridge

Crews carefully start removing first piece of twisted steel from collapsed B...

 United States
4
Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

Govt forms 14th task force to explore use of biochar in steel production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Entrepreneurship: A Catalyst for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Renewable Energy Adoption in Developing Countries: Challenges and Opportunities

Reinforcement Learning: From Gaming to Real-World Applications

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024