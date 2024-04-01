Left Menu

Gurugram cyber police arrests 7 thugs including minor by using 'Pratibimb' portal

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-04-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 20:10 IST
The Gurugram cyber police has arrested seven thugs, including a minor, by using the 'Pratibimb' portal. 'Pratibimb' enables police to locate cybercriminals operating in their area.

The accused had committed frauds of Rs 16 crore across the country and Rs 4.20 lakh in cash, four mobile phones and two SIM cards were seized from their possession, the police said.

A total of 4,875 complaints were received against the accused on which 215 cases were registered across the country, out which 13 cases were registered in Haryana, including seven cases at the cyber police stations in Gurugram, they added.

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Sahil Sondhi, a native of Preet Nagar in Jalandhar (Punjab), Praveen Kumar, a resident of the Chamar Khera village in the Sirsa district, Sushil Kumar, a native of Patna, Vakeel, a resident of Alwar (Rajasthan), Govind Vaishav, a native of Shahpura (Rajasthan), Sandeep, a resident of Maruti Kunj in Gurugram and a minor, the police said.

The accused used to commit fraud by making phone calls, engaging in conversations and transferring money online after blackmailing through video calls, they added.

''After reviewing the data of the mobile phones and SIM cards recovered from the accused by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), it was found that 4,875 complaints have been registered against the above accused in connection with frauds of Rs 15.74 crore across the country,'' said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP cyber.

