Latur collector asks officials to take strict action to prevent illegal water pumping

The collector was speaking at a review meeting held in the collectors office to take measures to deal with water scarcity in this central Maharashtra district.The departments concerned should ensure that water reserved for drinking in various projects is not used for other purposes.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 01-04-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 21:50 IST
Latur district collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge on Monday appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and directed authorities to ensure water reserved for drinking in various irrigation projects is not used for other purposes.

A multi-department team has been formed to take action against those who fetch water illegally, and the campaign will be implemented strictly, she added.

The collector was speaking at a review meeting held in the collector's office to take measures to deal with water scarcity in this central Maharashtra district.

''The departments concerned should ensure that water reserved for drinking in various projects is not used for other purposes. A joint team of the small irrigation department, Mahavitaran (state-run power firm) and the revenue department should take necessary actions to prevent illegal water pumping,'' Thakur-Ghuge said. Municipal commissioner Babasaheb Manohare and resident deputy collector Keshav Netke, among others, were present at the meeting.

The collector asked municipal officials to restrict the use of water for construction activities in Latur city.

