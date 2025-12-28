Left Menu

Global Condemnation After Shocking Mob Lynching in Bangladesh

Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna has denounced the killing of a Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh. Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob, sparking global outrage. Khanna urges the international community to denounce such acts of hatred, echoing concerns from the United Nations over violence against minorities.

Outrage has erupted globally following the brutal lynching of a Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh. The incident has drawn condemnation from influential figures, including Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna, who called the act 'horrific' and stressed the need for a unified global denouncement against such vicious displays of hatred.

Dipu Chandra Das, 27, met a violent end after being lynched by an enraged mob in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district over blasphemy allegations. The shocking event, which saw his body set ablaze, has led to the arrest of around a dozen suspects so far. The tragedy has sparked widespread demands for justice and protection of minorities in the region.

The United Nations has also expressed concern over the recurring violence against minorities in Bangladesh. During a press briefing, a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General emphasized the importance of ensuring safety for all Bangladeshi citizens, urging the government to take steps to uphold security and protection for every community.

