North Korea fires ballistic missile, South Korea says
North Korea fired a ballistic missile off the east coast, South Korea's military said on Tuesday.
Japan's coast guard said the apparent missile had already fallen into the sea. Amid concerns Russia and North Korea are developing closer military links, the United States and its major Asian allies South Korea and Japan are expanding security cooperation.
The United States government is arranging a summit between President Joe Biden and his Japanese and South Korean counterparts in July on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington, Japanese media outlets reported
.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Japanese bank trains staff for a novel scenario: positive interest rates
Japanese Majors Toyota Tsusho & Secom to Set Up Second Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in India for Rs 1,000 cr
GLOBAL MARKETS-Japanese stocks down, yen steady as markets brace for landmark BOJ shift
South Korean tanker capsizes off southwestern Japan, 4 crew members rescued and 7 missing
2 Japanese men die in river near Washington state waterfall made popular on TikTok