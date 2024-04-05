Left Menu

Gaza: ‘No protection’ for civilians, aid workers, Security Council hears

UN News | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:16 IST
Gaza: ‘No protection’ for civilians, aid workers, Security Council hears
Aid officials called on the Security Council on Friday to step in to stop the carnage in Gaza as the war enters its sixth month amid a man-made famine, Israel's constant bombardment, targeted killings of aid workers and Palestinians civilians and "zero accountability" for the perpetrators. Briefing the Council on the current situation on the ground, Ramesh Rajasingham, coordination director with UN humanitarian affairs office, OCHA, and Janti Soeripto of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Save the Children, outlined the latest impact of the devastation that has followed the Hamas-led terror attack on Israel last October, which left more than 1,200 people dead and more than 240 taken hostage. Mr. Rajasingham said more than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, another 75,000 injured and 1.7 million people – two thirds of the enclave's population – "forcibly displaced" to Rafah in the south. ## **Killing aid workers** Intense Israeli bombardment and fighting continues, with Israel still apparently intent on a military operation in Rafah to root out Hamas fighters. At the same time, Israel's siege has left Al-Shifa Hospital "almost entirely destroyed", and the lack of protection for aid workers is tragically evident, he said, pointing to Israel's deadly attack killing seven World Central Kitchen workers on Monday. "Sadly, we cannot say that this tragic attack was an isolated incident in this conflict," he said, extending condolences to those killed. " **They join more than 220 of our humanitarian colleagues who have been killed, 179 of them UN personnel**." This pattern of conduct calls into serious question the parties' compliance with international humanitarian law, he said, emphasizing that allegations of serious violations must be investigated and the suspects prosecuted. ## **'No protection'** "The undeniable lack of protection for aid missions has forced World Central Kitchen and at least one other aid organization – the [non-governmental organization] NGO Anera – to **suspend their operations** , he said, adding that both organizations provide hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza with food each week. " **It is unclear when their work will resume**." In addition, "it is clear there is **no protection of civilians** in Gaza," he added. "If they have no protection from the dangers of armed conflict there, they must be allowed to seek it elsewhere, he said, emphasizing that it is vital to recall that any persons displaced from Gaza must be guaranteed the right to voluntarily return, as international law demands. ## **Hunger and Israel's crackdown on UNRWA** In northern Gaza, one in six children in Gaza are severely malnourished, and more than 30 people have died of starvation, requiring immediate action, he said, adding that the primary obstacle is getting aid distributed. A "serious limiting factor" is that the UN agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, which is "the backbone of the humanitarian response", has not been allowed to operate in the north of Gaza. "If we are to stave off famine and address the unconscionably catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, UNRWA – and indeed all impartial humanitarian organisations – must have safe, rapid, unimpeded access to all civilians in need. There is simply no replacement for the services UNRWA provides," he stressed. ## **'This tragedy cannot be allowed to continue'** The situation continues despite the provisional order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) requiring Israel to take all necessary and effective measures to ensure, without delay, the unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance and the Security Council's resolutions demanding a ceasefire and increased aid shipments. "This tragedy cannot be allowed to continue," he said. "All hostages must be immediately released and treated humanely until they are." Likewise, the people of Gaza need full compliance with international humanitarian law and with the ICJ's orders, he said. "They need compliance with the decisions of this Council, and they most of all need this devastating war to end." #### _ **More to come...**_

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024