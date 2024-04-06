Left Menu

Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting

Two people were killed and seven were wounded, including a police officer, during a shooting at a martini bar in Doral, Florida, early on Saturday, police said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 18:53 IST
Two dead, seven wounded in Florida martini bar shooting

Two people were killed and seven were wounded, including a police officer, during a shooting at a martini bar in Doral, Florida, early on Saturday, police said. The shootout followed an argument in which one patron pulled out a weapon and then shot and killed a security guard who responded. Six of the people shot were bystanders and a police officer was shot in the leg, police said.

The U.S. has the highest level of firearm homicides among high-income countries with populations over 10 million, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

