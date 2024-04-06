UP: 3 kids drown in Saryu river, 2 missing

Three children drowned in Saryu river in Chirra village here on Saturday while two others, including a 23-year-old man, went missing, police said.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said Noor Alam (26), Ahmed Raza (15), Hamza (12), Shafe Ahmed (12) and Aman (10) had gone to take bath in the river this afternoon.

While bathing, two children went into deep water and others tried to save them but all drowned in the river, he said.

Shafe Ahmed and Aman were taken out by boatmen and admitted to the Primary Health Centre, where the doctors declared them dead. ASP Akhilesh Narain said that after an hour, divers found Hamza's body. Efforts are on to trace Hamza's brother Ahmed Raza and Noor Alam.

An NDRF team has been called and the search for others is underway.

