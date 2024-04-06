Left Menu

UP: 3 kids drown in Saryu river, 2 missing

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 06-04-2024 22:00 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 22:00 IST
UP: 3 kids drown in Saryu river, 2 missing
  • Country:
  • India

Three children drowned in Saryu river in Chirra village here on Saturday while two others, including a 23-year-old man, went missing, police said.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said Noor Alam (26), Ahmed Raza (15), Hamza (12), Shafe Ahmed (12) and Aman (10) had gone to take bath in the river this afternoon.

While bathing, two children went into deep water and others tried to save them but all drowned in the river, he said.

Shafe Ahmed and Aman were taken out by boatmen and admitted to the Primary Health Centre, where the doctors declared them dead. ASP Akhilesh Narain said that after an hour, divers found Hamza's body. Efforts are on to trace Hamza's brother Ahmed Raza and Noor Alam.

An NDRF team has been called and the search for others is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic penguins for bird flu; CVS Caremark to cover Perrigo's birth control pill in US at zero cost for plan sponsors and more

Health News Roundup: Scientists investigate thousands of dead Antarctic peng...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US and more

Health News Roundup: CDC issues health alert for bird flu infection in US; C...

 Global
3
Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

Peru accelerates highway project on $3.4 bln deal with Spanish firms

 Global
4
Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in number of legal meeting during judicial custody; ED opposes

Delhi court reserves order on Kejriwal's plea, which seeks increase in numbe...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G and Telemedicine: Enabling Next-Generation Healthcare Services

Ethical AI: Developing Frameworks for Responsible Technology Use

Affordable Housing Strategies in Rapidly Growing Urban Areas

Urban Energy Transition: Integrating Renewable Energy Sources into City Planning

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024