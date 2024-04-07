Left Menu

Central agencies attacked in Bengal as TMC wants to protect corrupt leaders: PM Modi

The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali, he remarked.The prime minister accused the TMC government of impeding the implementation of the Centres welfare schemes for the poor in the state.

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 07-04-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 15:52 IST
Central agencies attacked in Bengal as TMC wants to protect corrupt leaders: PM Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the TMC desires a free license for corruption and violence in West Bengal, which is why central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the state.

Modi's comments come a day after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.

''The TMC government seeks to have a free pass for looting and terror in Bengal. To shield its extortionist and corrupt leaders, the TMC orchestrates attacks on central investigative agencies when they operate here. ''The TMC is disregarding the law and the constitution of the country,'' he said while addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri district here.

Asserting that the ''TMC's syndicate Raj'' prevails in West Bengal, Modi mentioned that the situation in the state is such that ''the court has to intervene'' in various matters.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders emerged, Modi assured people that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail. ''The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali,'' he remarked.

The prime minister accused the TMC government of impeding the implementation of the Centre's welfare schemes for the poor in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024