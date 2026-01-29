Jaipur's Leopard Surveillance: A Wildlife Crisis Averted?

The Rajasthan Assembly was briefed on Thursday about seven incidents of leopard appearances in Jaipur's residential colonies within the past year. Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma, responding to an inquiry, outlined steps being taken to curb these occurrences.

Sharma revealed that two Quick Response Teams were established on December 2, 2024, dedicated to remaining on alert around the clock. These teams, stationed strategically in areas with reported leopard sightings, such as Malviya Nagar and Vidhyadhar Nagar, aim to prevent further incidents.

Trackers from Ranthambore, alongside locally trained personnel, are conducting continuous monitoring at crucial points of exit and entry from forest areas. Moreover, an enclosure is being developed to enhance habitat conditions, with the introduction of prey animals. Sharma informed that new water holes have been created and additional camera traps installed to further mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)