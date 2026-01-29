Left Menu

Jaipur's Leopard Surveillance: A Wildlife Crisis Averted?

Over the past year, seven occurrences of leopard movements were reported in Jaipur's residential areas. The Rajasthan Forest Department has initiated multiple actions, such as constituting Quick Response Teams, deploying trackers, and setting up new camera traps, to prevent conflicts between humans and wildlife.

  • India

The Rajasthan Assembly was briefed on Thursday about seven incidents of leopard appearances in Jaipur's residential colonies within the past year. Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma, responding to an inquiry, outlined steps being taken to curb these occurrences.

Sharma revealed that two Quick Response Teams were established on December 2, 2024, dedicated to remaining on alert around the clock. These teams, stationed strategically in areas with reported leopard sightings, such as Malviya Nagar and Vidhyadhar Nagar, aim to prevent further incidents.

Trackers from Ranthambore, alongside locally trained personnel, are conducting continuous monitoring at crucial points of exit and entry from forest areas. Moreover, an enclosure is being developed to enhance habitat conditions, with the introduction of prey animals. Sharma informed that new water holes have been created and additional camera traps installed to further mitigate human-wildlife conflict.

