Electric Sparks Fly: Bhavish Agarwal Clashes with Comedian Over Ola Service Woes

A heated exchange erupted on X between Ola founder Bhavish Agarwal and comedian Kunal Kamra over customer service issues with Ola Electric scooters. Kamra criticized the service, prompting Agarwal to challenge him. The online spat highlighted consumer dissatisfaction and stirred discussions on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2024 15:14 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 15:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A heated online confrontation arose on the social media platform X between Bhavish Agarwal, founder of Ola, and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. The dispute centered on customer service for Ola's electric scooters, sparking public attention and involvement.

Kamra criticized the quality of after-sales service by sharing photos of numerous Ola scooters seemingly awaiting service. He questioned consumer rights and tagged government officials, raising a broader issue about the transition to electric vehicles in India.

In retaliation, Agarwal invited Kamra to assist with the service issue, offering to pay him more than his alleged earnings. The exchange escalated, drawing in consumers voicing their dissatisfaction and demanding resolutions from Ola, placing the spotlight on consumer service within the electric vehicle sector.

