Electric Sparks Fly: Bhavish Agarwal Clashes with Comedian Over Ola Service Woes

A heated online confrontation arose on the social media platform X between Bhavish Agarwal, founder of Ola, and stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra. The dispute centered on customer service for Ola's electric scooters, sparking public attention and involvement.

Kamra criticized the quality of after-sales service by sharing photos of numerous Ola scooters seemingly awaiting service. He questioned consumer rights and tagged government officials, raising a broader issue about the transition to electric vehicles in India.

In retaliation, Agarwal invited Kamra to assist with the service issue, offering to pay him more than his alleged earnings. The exchange escalated, drawing in consumers voicing their dissatisfaction and demanding resolutions from Ola, placing the spotlight on consumer service within the electric vehicle sector.

