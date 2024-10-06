Remembering A Mother: Anil Agarwal's Heartfelt Tribute

Anil Agarwal, the renowned mining mogul, announced the demise of his 90-year-old mother in Mumbai early Sunday morning. The Vedanta chairman expressed profound grief over the loss, describing his mother as the cornerstone of their family's success.

In a heartfelt post on X, Agarwal noted, 'Today, our mother left us. I feel incomplete without her.' He shared how despite recent health struggles during a visit to Mumbai, his mother's joy persisted whenever family was around.

Agarwal recounted growing up under her thrifty yet nurturing care in Patna, where she managed family expenses on meager resources while fostering traditional values. This legacy, he emphasized, remains her enduring tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)