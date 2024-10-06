Left Menu

Remembering A Mother: Anil Agarwal's Heartfelt Tribute

Anil Agarwal announced the death of his 90-year-old mother in Mumbai. He praised her strength and influence on his family's success. Recently hospitalized, she remained spirited until her passing. Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta, shared memories of her resilience and dedication to family and community during his childhood.

Updated: 06-10-2024 13:02 IST
Remembering A Mother: Anil Agarwal's Heartfelt Tribute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Anil Agarwal, the renowned mining mogul, announced the demise of his 90-year-old mother in Mumbai early Sunday morning. The Vedanta chairman expressed profound grief over the loss, describing his mother as the cornerstone of their family's success.

In a heartfelt post on X, Agarwal noted, 'Today, our mother left us. I feel incomplete without her.' He shared how despite recent health struggles during a visit to Mumbai, his mother's joy persisted whenever family was around.

Agarwal recounted growing up under her thrifty yet nurturing care in Patna, where she managed family expenses on meager resources while fostering traditional values. This legacy, he emphasized, remains her enduring tribute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

