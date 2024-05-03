Left Menu

Three bodies found in area where Australian, US tourists went missing - sources

Updated: 03-05-2024 23:16 IST
Mexican authorities have located three bodies in an area of northern Mexico where two Australians and one American were reported missing in Baja California, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation.

Australian brothers Callum and Jake Robinson and American Jack Carter Rhoad were last seen on April 27, according to Baja California's prosecutor's office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

