Left Menu

Vigilance Court Rejects MLA's Plea Against CM; CPI(M) Demands Apology

The ruling CPIM in Kerala on Monday demanded an apology from Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan after a Special Vigilance court here rejected his petition seeking a probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter in the monthly pay-off case.In a statement, the left party said Kuzhalnadan was turning out to be a vexatious litigator and had approached the court without a shred of evidence.This is not the first time the chief minister and his family are being dragged into unnecessary controversies, cases and fake news.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:18 IST
Vigilance Court Rejects MLA's Plea Against CM; CPI(M) Demands Apology
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Monday demanded an apology from Congress MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan after a Special Vigilance court here rejected his petition seeking a probe against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter in the monthly pay-off case.

In a statement, the left party said Kuzhalnadan was turning out to be a vexatious litigator and had approached the court without a shred of evidence.

''This is not the first time the chief minister and his family are being dragged into unnecessary controversies, cases and fake news. Now that the court has settled the matter, those who have raised the allegation must explain themselves before the society and apologise,'' the CPI(M) state secretariat said.

The Left party also claimed that Kuzhalnadan was trying to divert attention from the investigation against him in connection with the land deals and other matters.

''Now that the court has rejected the petition seeking a probe against the CM and his daughter, the conspiracy hatched by the opposition, the right-leaning media with the help of the central government has been exposed before the public,'' it said.

A Vigilance court here today dismissed the petition filed by Kuzhalnadan seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged financial transactions between a private mining company and the now-defunct IT company of T Veena, daughter of Vijayan.

Kuzhalnadan had initially approached the Vigilance Court here, saying the Vigilance Department refused to probe the financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) and Veena's company Exalogic.

Later, he changed his stance and sought a court-monitored probe into the alleged financial transactions.

The court rejected the plea after a detailed hearing on the documents submitted by the Congress legislator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024