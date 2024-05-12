Ukraine's Zelenskiy: fighting going on in Kharkiv region villages, also in Donetsk region
Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2024 22:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 22:50 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that fighting was going on in a string of villages in the northeastern Kharkiv region as Russian forces tried to press their drive across the border.
Zelenskiy, speaking in his nightly video address, also noted fierce battles in various parts of Donetsk region to the southeast.
