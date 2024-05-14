Ukraine' top military spy says situation in Kharkiv region nears stabilisation
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-05-2024 14:39 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 14:39 IST
The head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency said on Tuesday the situation in the Kharkiv region was moving towards stabilisation but that Russia may send in more reserves in the coming days.
Russia's military had also stationed small assault units near Ukraine's northern Sumy region, GUR agency chief Kyrylo Budanov told Ukrainian TV.
