Tragedy in Chhattisgarh: Congress Functionary Murdered in Narayanpur by Unidentified Attackers

  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified persons shot and killed a functionary of the Congress party in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the Bakhrupara area of Narayanpur town on Monday night, an official said.

The victim, Vikram Bais (40), was riding home on his motorcycle when three to four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at him, the official said. A bullet hit Bais on the chest, causing him to fall off the two-wheeler chest, and the assailants then fired a shot at his head, killing him on the spot, he said.

The assailants then fled the scene, he said.

A police team rushed to the spot, and checkposts were set up in the city to apprehend the assailants, the official said, adding that a case has been registered.

Bais had served as the general secretary of the Congress's Narayanpur district unit, and was the incumbent secretary of the Narayanpur Transport Association.

When asked about the possible role of Naxalites in the attack, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar said prima facie, the incident did not appear to be the handiwork of the Naxalites, but the police were probing all angles.

The body of the deceased was brought to the Congress's office in Narayanpur for last respects before the final rites.

Former state minister and Congress leader Mohan Markam paid tribute to Bais and targeted the ruling BJP, claiming that anti-social elements have become active since the saffron party came to power in Chhattisgarh.

Markam also claimed that the state government had failed to ensure protection for members of Congress and other political parties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

