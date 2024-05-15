Russia calls media reports it is planning sabotage attacks in Europe 'anti-Russian insinuations'
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-05-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 14:06 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Western media reports suggesting Russia was planning sabotage attacks across Europe were unfounded "anti-Russian insinuations".
Zakharova was speaking at a news briefing in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Mexico Withdraw Joint World Cup Bid; Brazil, Europe Continue
MORNING BID EUROPE-Euro zone inflation on the deck as yen sways
MORNING BID EUROPE-Euro zone inflation on the deck as yen sways
China's Xi to meet French president, European Commission chief next week
INSIGHT-Germany's struggle to clean up its supply chains has lessons for Europe