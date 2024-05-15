SA approves reopening of Lily and Barbrook gold mines in Mpumalanga

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) in South Africa has granted approval for the reopening of Vantage Goldfields' Lily and Barbrook gold mines in Mpumalanga under Section 11 of the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act (MPRDA) of 2002. The approval comes with the significant mandate of retrieving the remains of three miners tragically lost in a 2016 accident at the Lily Mine.

The accident, a fall of ground at the mine, resulted in three workers—Solomon Nyirenda, Pretty Nkambule, and Yvonne Mnisi—being trapped underground in a container, and their bodies have not yet been recovered. The reopening plan includes sinking a new decline or shaft to access the underground area to retrieve the container and the miners.

The decision to reopen the mines was finalized after a session involving Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and stakeholders, including representatives from Vantage Goldfields, the Lomshiyo Traditional Council, the Business Rescue Practitioner, organized labor, and government leaders. During this session, Minister Mantashe emphasized the seriousness of the mines' reopening, stating it is not a time for celebration but a period for concerted effort to ensure the mines reopen swiftly and safely.

The stakeholders, including representatives from the Lomshiyo Traditional Council, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), have shown full support for the reopening. They acknowledge the potential job creation for the local Liouville community and the necessity of bringing closure to the families of the deceased workers.

The business rescue process is expected to conclude by the end of July 2024, after which mining operations are anticipated to resume. The efforts to retrieve the miners and resume operations underscore a commitment to rectifying past tragedies and enhancing safety and oversight in South Africa's mining sector.