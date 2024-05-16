U.S. anchors temporary floating pier to Gaza beach, CENTCOM says
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 16-05-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 11:51 IST
The United States on Thursday anchored a temporary floating pier to a beach in Gaza as part of a mission to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians, U.S Central Command said in a statement.
Trucks carrying humanitarian assistance, which will be distributed in Gaza by the United Nations, are expected to begin moving ashore in the coming days, CENTCOM added.
