Tensions Rise Over Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Amid EU Criticisms
The EU criticizes the U.S. for giving Israel a one-month deadline to improve Gaza's humanitarian situation, warning that too many may die. As strains within the EU mount, some suggest diplomatic measures and restrict military aid to Israel if no progress is made.
As tensions continue to mount, the European Union's foreign policy chief has expressed concern over the United States' decision to give Israel a one-month deadline to improve the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The EU criticized the potential for numerous fatalities within this time window.
In a statement this week, U.S. officials warned Israel that failure to make improvements could lead to restrictions on American military aid. This comes one year after Israel launched a military operation, targeting Hamas, following fatal attacks on Israeli towns.
The ongoing conflict, which has been marked by significant Palestinian casualties, has divided European leadership on the correct approach. Some EU countries urge more decisive action, while others, like Germany, emphasize the importance of Israel's security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- EU
- Gaza
- Israel
- US
- foreign policy
- Joseph Borrell
- humanitarian aid
- conflict
- Hamas
- military aid
ALSO READ
UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 Bolsters Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
Middle East Tensions: Calls for Ceasefire and Humanitarian Aid Intensify
Tom Fletcher: A New Era in UN Humanitarian Aid
Canada Bolsters Humanitarian Aid for Lebanon Amid Escalating Crisis
U.S. Urges Israel for Better Humanitarian Aid Flow to Gaza