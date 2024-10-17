Tensions Rise Over Humanitarian Aid in Gaza Amid EU Criticisms

As tensions continue to mount, the European Union's foreign policy chief has expressed concern over the United States' decision to give Israel a one-month deadline to improve the worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza. The EU criticized the potential for numerous fatalities within this time window.

In a statement this week, U.S. officials warned Israel that failure to make improvements could lead to restrictions on American military aid. This comes one year after Israel launched a military operation, targeting Hamas, following fatal attacks on Israeli towns.

The ongoing conflict, which has been marked by significant Palestinian casualties, has divided European leadership on the correct approach. Some EU countries urge more decisive action, while others, like Germany, emphasize the importance of Israel's security.

