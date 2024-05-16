Russia's strategic missile forces receiving new missile systems, TASS reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:07 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The commander of Russia's strategic missile forces said the units' combat capabilities are strengthening due to the commissioning of new missile systems, the TASS state news agency cited Sergei Karakayev as saying on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- missile forces
- Sergei Karakayev
- TASS
- military
- defense
- strategic
- nuclear
- weapons
- cold war
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US military says it destroys Houthi uncrewed surface vessel in Yemen
Greece bolster anti-wildfire defenses amid heightened heatwave threat
South Korea mulls joining military technology-sharing alliance with Australia, US, UK
Jindal Stainless announces Rs 5,400 crore strategic investments aimed at expanding capacity
Israel state watchdog calls on Netanyahu, military chief to cooperate in Oct. 7 probe