Escalating Tensions: China's Strategic Military Drills Near Taiwan

Taiwan's government has expressed grave concerns over China's recent military drills near the island, warning of escalating threats from Beijing. A senior Taiwan security official revealed on Thursday that China's capacity to rapidly transform military exercises into actual combat is growing.

In response to President Lai Ching-te's recent national day address, China conducted extensive drills earlier this week, labeling them as a deterrent against 'separatist acts.' Taiwan has witnessed increased Chinese military presence over the past five years, as well as major war games surrounding the island.

The drills featured a record 153 Chinese aircraft and at least 25 naval vessels approaching Taiwan's contiguous zone. Despite ongoing challenges, Taiwan continues to reject Beijing's sovereignty claims, urging its people to determine their own future.

(With inputs from agencies.)