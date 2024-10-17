Left Menu

India Takes Strategic Start Against New Zealand in Rain-Interrupted Test

India chose to bat first under cloudy conditions after winning the toss on the second day's play of the rain-affected test against New Zealand. India made two changes, accommodating Sarfaraz Khan and Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand, minus Kane Williamson, aims for a historic win since 1988.

In a strategic move, India elected to bat first under ominous skies after winning the toss on the rain-affected second day of the test against New Zealand.

The opening day saw no action due to persistent rain, leading India to make two tactical changes: Sarfaraz Khan replaced injured batsman Shubman Gill, while spinner Kuldeep Yadav stepped in for pacer Akash Deep.

With the absence of batting linchpin Kane Williamson, New Zealand, under new captain Tom Latham, seeks a landmark victory against India, who have maintained an unbeaten home series streak since 2012.

