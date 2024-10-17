Taiwan on Alert: China's Evolving Military Tactics

A senior Taiwan security official has raised alarms over China's capability to quickly transition military exercises into full-fledged assaults, reflecting Taipei's strategic assessment of Beijing's maneuvers near the island this week. China regards Taiwan as its territory and staged significant drills to deter 'separatist acts' after Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's speech last week.

For five years, Taiwan has expressed concerns over Chinese military activities, including war games and combat patrols. Anonymously, a Taiwan official highlighted China's increased ability to escalate drills into conflict, amid currently being conducted maritime and aerial maneuvers close to Taiwan.

In reaction to China's exercises, Taiwan's defence ministry categorized these activities as provocative and an increasing threat. Defence Minister Wellington Koo warned that China's actions demonstrate a hegemonic intent, ready to exploit any pretext for war games. The ongoing geopolitical tensions emphasize the region's fragile stability and Taiwan's preparatory measures.

