Jaipur Police Injure Escaped Criminal in Exchange of Gunfire

A wanted criminal was shot at and injured by the policemen when he allegedly snatched the gun from a policeman and opened fire at them as they were bringing him here from Assam, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night near the Daulatpura area when a team of Jaipur police caught Rakesh Yadav in Guwahati in Assam, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2024 15:38 IST
A wanted criminal was shot at and injured by the policemen when he allegedly snatched the gun from a policeman and opened fire at them as they were bringing him here from Assam, officials said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday night near the Daulatpura area when a team of Jaipur police caught Rakesh Yadav in Guwahati in Assam, they said. Additional DCP North Bajrang Singh said Yadav told the police that he wanted to urinate and they stopped the vehicle. As the team alighted, he snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire at them. However, no one int the police team was injured. The police retaliated and Yadav suffered a bullet injury on his leg, Singh said. Yadav, carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on head, was admitted to SMS hospital for treatment. He was wanted in a case of firing and demanding ransom from a businessman, registered at Vidhyadhar Nagar police station of Jaipur.

