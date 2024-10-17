Job Offer Turned Nightmare: Woman's Ordeal in Jaipur
A woman in Jaipur was allegedly gangraped by two men who lured her with a fake job offer. After intoxicating her, the accused threatened to release videos to blackmail her. The victim filed a complaint at the local police station, leading to an investigation.
In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at a Jaipur hotel under the guise of a job offer, according to police reports released on Thursday.
Authorities stated that the victim accused Rinku Meena and Vinod of drugging her with an intoxicant-laden drink before committing the heinous crime.
They deceitfully promised her employment as a hotel receptionist and later resorted to blackmail, threatening to make damaging videos viral. The victim, overwhelmed by incessant harassment, lodged a formal complaint against the perpetrators at the Ramnagariya police station, as informed by SHO Arun Kumar.
