Job Offer Turned Nightmare: Woman's Ordeal in Jaipur

A woman in Jaipur was allegedly gangraped by two men who lured her with a fake job offer. After intoxicating her, the accused threatened to release videos to blackmail her. The victim filed a complaint at the local police station, leading to an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 15:08 IST
  • India

In a shocking incident, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped at a Jaipur hotel under the guise of a job offer, according to police reports released on Thursday.

Authorities stated that the victim accused Rinku Meena and Vinod of drugging her with an intoxicant-laden drink before committing the heinous crime.

They deceitfully promised her employment as a hotel receptionist and later resorted to blackmail, threatening to make damaging videos viral. The victim, overwhelmed by incessant harassment, lodged a formal complaint against the perpetrators at the Ramnagariya police station, as informed by SHO Arun Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

