Temple Incident Sparks Tensions in Jaipur

In a violent turn of events in Jaipur's Karni Vihar, ten RSS workers sustained injuries after being attacked with knives and other weapons during a Sharad Purnima event. The altercation began over noise complaints by local residents.

Police have detained two individuals, accused of inciting the violence, and are investigating further. Rajasthan Cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore assured a comprehensive investigation.

Protests ensued, leading to a brief road blockade on the Delhi-Ajmer National Highway. An FIR against unknown individuals has been filed, with authorities promising severe repercussions for the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)