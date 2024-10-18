Left Menu

Temple Incident Sparks Tensions in Jaipur

Ten RSS workers were injured after being attacked with knives and other weapons during a Sharad Purnima event in Jaipur's Karni Vihar. The incident was reportedly caused by objections from local residents over noise. Police detained two suspects and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:13 IST
Srikrishna Janmasthan Temple Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a violent turn of events in Jaipur's Karni Vihar, ten RSS workers sustained injuries after being attacked with knives and other weapons during a Sharad Purnima event. The altercation began over noise complaints by local residents.

Police have detained two individuals, accused of inciting the violence, and are investigating further. Rajasthan Cabinet minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore assured a comprehensive investigation.

Protests ensued, leading to a brief road blockade on the Delhi-Ajmer National Highway. An FIR against unknown individuals has been filed, with authorities promising severe repercussions for the attackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

