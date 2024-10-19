Left Menu

ECI Directs Immediate Removal of Jharkhand's Acting DGP Amidst Controversies

The Election Commission of India has ordered the immediate removal of Anurag Gupta from his role as Acting DGP in Jharkhand. This action follows historical allegations and actions against him, reinforcing compliance by the state government by deliveries of IPS officer panels and past issue inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 15:15 IST
Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has swiftly intervened in the functioning of Jharkhand's law enforcement by directing the immediate removal of Anurag Gupta from his position as Acting Director General of Police (DGP). This decision, aimed at ensuring impartiality in the state's police operations, demands that Gupta immediately hand over his duties to the most senior available officer.

The urgency of the commission's directive is underscored by the requirement for the Jharkhand State Government to confirm compliance by 7 PM today, followed by the submission of a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer panel by 10 AM on October 21, 2024. This stringent timeline emphasizes the serious nature of the directive, which stems from Gupta's record of controversial conduct during election periods.

In past incidents, notably during the 2019 General Elections to the Lok Sabha, Gupta faced allegations of bias leading to his removal as ADG (Special Branch). His reassignment away from Jharkhand until post-elections reflected the severity of concerns raised against him. Earlier, in 2016, charges of power misuse as Additional DGP led to an official inquiry. These history elements, coupled with legal proceedings from 2018-based accusations and a corruption investigation initiated in 2021, highlight a continued thread of allegations against Gupta.

(With inputs from agencies.)

