Controversy Surrounds CPI(M) Leader's Removal Amid Corruption Allegations

CPI(M) leader P P Divya was removed from her position as Kannur District Panchayat President following her booking for abetment to suicide linked to ex-ADM Naveen Babu's death. The controversy erupted after Divya's corruption allegations against Babu. Her removal was announced by the party’s district secretariat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:04 IST
CPI(M) leader P P Divya faced removal from her role as Kannur District Panchayat President on Thursday amid allegations connecting her to the suspected suicide of an ADM, Naveen Babu. Divya was booked for abetment to suicide under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Babu's tragic death was reported after he faced corruption allegations from Divya during his farewell party. Consequently, the CPI(M) Kannur District Secretariat declared her removal, also announcing advocate K K Ratnakumari as her successor.

The incident has incited political turmoil, as opposition parties demand Divya's arrest and question the ruling party's accountability concerning the circumstances of Babu's death, sparking urgent dialogues in Kerala's political space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

