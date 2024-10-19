Election Commission Orders Removal of Jharkhand's Acting DGP
Ahead of Jharkhand polls, the Election Commission ordered the removal of Acting DGP Anurag Gupta due to past election complaints. The state elections are set for November 13 and 20. Gupta will be replaced by the senior-most DGP-level officer in the cadre.
The Election Commission has issued a directive to the Jharkhand government to remove Acting Director General of Police Anurag Gupta ahead of the state's upcoming assembly elections.
This decision stems from a series of complaints filed against Gupta during previous elections, according to inside sources.
The assembly elections in Jharkhand will occur in two phases: November 13 and November 20. Consequently, the responsibility of the DGP will be assigned to the highest-ranked DGP-level officer in the cadre.
(With inputs from agencies.)
