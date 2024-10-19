Election Commission Orders Removal of Jharkhand's Acting DGP

The Election Commission has issued a directive to the Jharkhand government to remove Acting Director General of Police Anurag Gupta ahead of the state's upcoming assembly elections.

This decision stems from a series of complaints filed against Gupta during previous elections, according to inside sources.

The assembly elections in Jharkhand will occur in two phases: November 13 and November 20. Consequently, the responsibility of the DGP will be assigned to the highest-ranked DGP-level officer in the cadre.

(With inputs from agencies.)