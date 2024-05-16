Egypt's president says Israel continues to evade efforts to reach a ceasefire in Gaza war
Israel continues to evade responsibility and efforts to reach a ceasefire in its war with Hamas in Gaza, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, whose country has mediated in the conflict, told Arab leaders at a summit in Manama on Thursday.
