United Stands: Yellen Urges G7 Unity on China Strategy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared that the U.S. will not push other G7 nations to adopt identical sanctions on China but advocates for a unified stance to better communicate collective concerns to Beijing.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:17 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

The United States will not ask other countries in the Group of 7 industrial democracies to mirror U.S. sanctions on China but it hopes they can speak with one voice to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.

"All I'm suggesting is that given that many countries share this concern, it's more forceful to communicate to China as a group," Yellen told reporters during a visit to Germany on her way to a G7 meeting. "I'm not suggesting that we need detailed policy coordination here." (Reporting By David Lawder, Writing by Francesco Canepa, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

