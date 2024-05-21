United Stands: Yellen Urges G7 Unity on China Strategy
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen declared that the U.S. will not push other G7 nations to adopt identical sanctions on China but advocates for a unified stance to better communicate collective concerns to Beijing.
- Country:
- Germany
The United States will not ask other countries in the Group of 7 industrial democracies to mirror U.S. sanctions on China but it hopes they can speak with one voice to Beijing, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday.
"All I'm suggesting is that given that many countries share this concern, it's more forceful to communicate to China as a group," Yellen told reporters during a visit to Germany on her way to a G7 meeting. "I'm not suggesting that we need detailed policy coordination here." (Reporting By David Lawder, Writing by Francesco Canepa, Editing by William Maclean)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- G7
- Janet Yellen
- China
- sanctions
- Beijing
- industrial democracies
- economy
- policy
- unity
ALSO READ
US announces sanctions on Russian senior leader of LockBit ransomware group
Russian billionaire Usmanov's sister Ismailova loses bid to overturn EU sanctions
Malaysia to assess response to unilateral sanctions amid concern over Iran oil shipments
Beijing's New Envoy: China Seeks Cooperation with India for Amicable Resolutions to Specific Matters
Vietnam delays meeting with EU sanctions chief ahead of possible Putin visit, sources say