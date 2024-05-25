Left Menu

Chaos in Lakhimpur: Custody Death Sparks Mob Violence

In Assam's Lakhimpur district, a mob turned violent following the death of Ashraf Ali, a suspect in custody at Khelmati police outpost. Police arrested 15 people based on evidence, including CCTV footage. Materials indicating planned arson were also seized. Officials suspended two officers involved.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 25-05-2024
Fifteen people were held in connection with the violence following the death of a person in police custody in Assam's Lakhimpur district, DGP GP Singh said on Saturday.

An irate mob had surrounded the Khelmati police outpost on Thursday after a person, accused of mobile phone theft, died in custody. As the mob turned violent and hurled stones, police had to charge batons and fire in the air to bring the situation under control, officials said. ''Reference stone pelting by a mob at Khelmati outpost in Lakhimpur district on May 23rd 2024 -- 15 persons have been arrested on the basis of the evidence collected, including CCTV footage,'' Singh posted on 'X'.

''Materials preparatory to arson have also been recovered and seized during the searches. Appropriate lawful action is being taken,'' he added.

Ashraf Ali was arrested along with four others on the charge of stealing mobile phones and other electronic gadgets on Wednesday night. He was sitting on a bench at the outpost when he ''suddenly fell off'', police claimed.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

The in charge of the outpost, Dipankar Changmai, and the sentry on duty was suspended following the incident.

