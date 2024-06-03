Left Menu

Countdown to Decision: Assam's Lok Sabha Vote Results Day

The counting of votes for Assam's 14 Lok Sabha seats, involving 143 candidates, commences. Key figures such as Sarbananda Sonowal and Gaurav Gogoi are in the fray. The process will be carried out across 152 halls in the state, with extensive security and logistical arrangements ensuring smooth operations despite ongoing floods.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:05 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:05 IST
Countdown to Decision: Assam's Lok Sabha Vote Results Day
  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for a decisive day in Assam as the counting of votes for the state's 14 Lok Sabha seats begins. This critical event will determine the political fate of 143 candidates, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi.

Counting is scheduled to commence at 8 AM across 152 halls situated in 52 centers statewide, with authorities ensuring robust security measures. Given the ongoing floods affecting 13 districts, district authorities have been directed to implement measures for the uninterrupted counting process.

In a coordinated effort, the Assam Election Department is working with the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to ensure stable power and internet connectivity. A total of 1,941 counting tables will be operational, with 5,823 personnel and 64 general observers overseeing the meticulous exercise.

Polling transpired in three phases—on April 19, April 26, and May 7—covering constituencies like Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Guwahati. The NDA alliance fielded candidates across all 14 seats, with BJP contesting 11, AGP 2, and UPPL 1. Concurrently, the Congress, under the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), contested 13 seats, allotting Dibrugarh to the Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Noteworthy contestants include BJP's Topon Gogoi, Pradan Barua, and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and key party leaders will be stationed at party headquarters for result updates, with the Congress also setting up war rooms and toll-free complaint numbers for counting-related issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Telemedicine and Beyond: Transforming Public Healthcare in Peru with Digital Technologies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024