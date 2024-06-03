Countdown to Decision: Assam's Lok Sabha Vote Results Day

The stage is set for a decisive day in Assam as the counting of votes for the state's 14 Lok Sabha seats begins. This critical event will determine the political fate of 143 candidates, including Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Lok Sabha Deputy Leader of Opposition Gaurav Gogoi.

Counting is scheduled to commence at 8 AM across 152 halls situated in 52 centers statewide, with authorities ensuring robust security measures. Given the ongoing floods affecting 13 districts, district authorities have been directed to implement measures for the uninterrupted counting process.

In a coordinated effort, the Assam Election Department is working with the Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) to ensure stable power and internet connectivity. A total of 1,941 counting tables will be operational, with 5,823 personnel and 64 general observers overseeing the meticulous exercise.

Polling transpired in three phases—on April 19, April 26, and May 7—covering constituencies like Dibrugarh, Jorhat, and Guwahati. The NDA alliance fielded candidates across all 14 seats, with BJP contesting 11, AGP 2, and UPPL 1. Concurrently, the Congress, under the United Opposition Forum Assam (UOFA), contested 13 seats, allotting Dibrugarh to the Assam Jatiya Parishad.

Noteworthy contestants include BJP's Topon Gogoi, Pradan Barua, and Congress' Gaurav Gogoi. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and key party leaders will be stationed at party headquarters for result updates, with the Congress also setting up war rooms and toll-free complaint numbers for counting-related issues.

