Ukrainian attacks kill three in Belgorod region in southern Russia, governor says

Ukrainian attacks on Saturday killed three residents in southern Russia's Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Gladkov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said a man and a woman had died in the village of Oktyabrsky in a multiple rocket attack and 10 were injured. An attack on the village of Dubovoye killed a woman working in her garden.

Gladkov said air defence units had intercepted 15 airborne targets.

