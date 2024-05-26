Two pro-government Iraqi Sunni fighters killed in attack north of Baghdad, sources say
Two fighters with the Iraqi pro-government Sunni tribal force Sahwa were killed in an explosive device attack at a checkpoint in Khan Beni Saad some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Baghdad, two security sources and a medical source said.
At least six people, including five Iraqi soldiers, were injured in the attack, the sources added.
