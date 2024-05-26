Left Menu

Tragic Selfie Turn Fatal by Beas River in Manali: Woman Dead, Companion Missing

A selfie attempt near Beas River in Manali proved fatal for tourist Ruchi Tiwari from Madhya Pradesh, who slipped into the river. Her companion, Saurabh Shah, jumped in to rescue her but is also missing and feared drowned. A search operation is underway by the police.

Taking a selfie on the banks of Beas River near Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district proved fatal for a woman tourist from Madhya Pradesh, who slipped from the rock into the river, officials said on Sunday.

The woman slipped from the rock near Nehru Kund, about 4 km from Manali, eyewitness said, adding that Saurabh Shah (32) from Hyderabad, who was accompanying the woman, jumped into the river to save the woman but he too is missing and feared drowned.

The deceased was identified as Ruchi Tiwari (23), a resident of Reva in Madhya Pradesh.

A police team from Manali was at the spot and a search and rescue operation to trace the missing persons was going on, DSP Manali K D Sharma told PTI.

