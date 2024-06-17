US Ambassador Condemns China's Aggressive Moves Near Second Thomas Shoal

The United States ambassador to the Philippines on Monday condemned China's "aggressive, dangerous manoeuvres" near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.

China's actions caused bodily injury, damaged Philippine vessels, and hindered lawful maritime operations to supply food, water and essential supplies to Philippine personnel, Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said on the X platform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)