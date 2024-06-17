US Ambassador Condemns China's Aggressive Moves Near Second Thomas Shoal
The United States ambassador to the Philippines condemned China's aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. China’s actions caused injuries, damaged Philippine vessels, and obstructed lawful maritime activities supplying essentials to Philippine personnel, according to Ambassador MaryKay Carlson.
The United States ambassador to the Philippines on Monday condemned China's "aggressive, dangerous manoeuvres" near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea.
China's actions caused bodily injury, damaged Philippine vessels, and hindered lawful maritime operations to supply food, water and essential supplies to Philippine personnel, Ambassador MaryKay Carlson said on the X platform.
