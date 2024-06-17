Left Menu

US Ambassador Condemns China's Aggressive Moves Near Second Thomas Shoal

The United States ambassador to the Philippines condemned China's aggressive and dangerous manoeuvres near the Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. China’s actions caused injuries, damaged Philippine vessels, and obstructed lawful maritime activities supplying essentials to Philippine personnel, according to Ambassador MaryKay Carlson.

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:27 IST
  • Country:
  • Philippines

