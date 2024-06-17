Elderly Man Scammed Out of Rs 2.08 Crore in Thane

A 70-year-old man from Kolshet in Thane city fell victim to a significant online scam, losing Rs 2.08 crore, as informed by a police official on Monday.

From April to June this year, the senior citizen was approached via WhatsApp by the perpetrators who provided him with links and bank account details for a bogus share trading scheme, according to a Kapurbawdi police station official. Despite transferring the money, the elderly man saw no returns on his investments, and the fraudsters began avoiding his calls.

The police registered an FIR on Sunday, naming three WhatsApp groups and two admins—Ravi Singh and Aamin—in connection with the case. No arrests have been made yet as the investigation continues.

