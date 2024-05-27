China's Communist Party Strategizes Central Provinces' Development and Financial Risk Control
China's Communist Party recently held a politburo meeting to discuss policies aimed at accelerating the development of central provinces. The meeting also addressed accountability rules for financial risk control, as reported by the official Xinhua news agency.
Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:06 IST
China's communist party held a politburo meeting on Monday and discussed policies and measures to promote faster development of central provinces, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
The meeting also discussed accountability rules on financial risk control, said Xinhua.
