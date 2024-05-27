Left Menu

NCW Urges Probe into Assault Claims Against Kejriwal's Aide

The NCW has requested an investigation into allegations that Bibhav Kumar, a former aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal. They seek an investigation into the Call Detail Records to clarify who directed Kumar to be present. The NCW also demands action against those issuing threats to Maliwal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 16:25 IST
The NCW has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of abusing AAP MP Swati Maliwal, was called to the chief minister's residence after she reached there and sought details on whose direction was he called.

In a press note issued on Monday, the NCW emphasized that this update follows its earlier communication dated May 13, 2024, where it took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled ''DCW Chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her.'' According to the report, Maliwal, the former DCW chief, alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar.

The NCW has revealed that during Maliwal's visit to the chief minister's residence, Kumar was summoned after her arrival.

To clarify the circumstances and directions under which Kumar was called, the NCW has called for an investigation into the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all involved individuals, including the chief minister.

The NCW stressed the necessity of investigating the CDRs to determine who directed Kumar to be present at the chief minister's residence.

Moreover, the NCW has insisted on stringent action against individuals, who have been issuing rape and death threats to Maliwal.

It has called for the accused to be charged under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and has demanded a comprehensive report on the actions taken within three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

