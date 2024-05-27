NCW Urges Probe into Assault Claims Against Kejriwal's Aide
The NCW has requested an investigation into allegations that Bibhav Kumar, a former aide of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, assaulted AAP MP Swati Maliwal. They seek an investigation into the Call Detail Records to clarify who directed Kumar to be present. The NCW also demands action against those issuing threats to Maliwal.
- Country:
- India
The NCW has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of abusing AAP MP Swati Maliwal, was called to the chief minister's residence after she reached there and sought details on whose direction was he called.
In a press note issued on Monday, the NCW emphasized that this update follows its earlier communication dated May 13, 2024, where it took suo moto cognizance of a media post titled ''DCW Chief Swati Maliwal accuses Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary of assaulting her.'' According to the report, Maliwal, the former DCW chief, alleged that she was assaulted by Kumar.
The NCW has revealed that during Maliwal's visit to the chief minister's residence, Kumar was summoned after her arrival.
To clarify the circumstances and directions under which Kumar was called, the NCW has called for an investigation into the Call Detail Records (CDR) of all involved individuals, including the chief minister.
The NCW stressed the necessity of investigating the CDRs to determine who directed Kumar to be present at the chief minister's residence.
Moreover, the NCW has insisted on stringent action against individuals, who have been issuing rape and death threats to Maliwal.
It has called for the accused to be charged under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 1860, and has demanded a comprehensive report on the actions taken within three days.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nothing suspicious found after Delhi Airport, several hospitals received bomb threats: Police
One Suspect Apprehended in Kolkata in Connection with Delhi Car Showroom Shooting
Jurisdiction of Civil Judges in Delhi District Court to increase soon: Delhi HC informed
Delhi: Notorious aircraft jewel thief nabbed at IGI Airport
Delhi Municipal Solid Waste Crisis: SC Condemns Authorities, Laments Systemic Failure