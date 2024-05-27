DoT and MHA Launch Sanchar Saathi Initiative to Combat SMS Fraud

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has taken decisive action to protect citizens from potential SMS fraud through the Sanchar Saathi initiative.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the MHA provided critical information regarding the misuse of eight SMS headers for sending fraudulent communications, which were used to commit cyber-crime.

Actions Taken by DoT:Detection of Fraudulent Messages: It was noted that over 10,000 fraudulent messages were sent using these eight headers in the past three months.

Blacklisting Principal Entities: The Principal Entities owning these eight SMS headers were blacklisted.

Blacklisting Headers and Templates: All 73 SMS headers and 1,522 SMS content templates associated with these Principal Entities were blacklisted.

Preventing Future Misuse: None of these Principal Entities, SMS headers, or templates can now be used to send SMS through any telecom operator.

The DoT's actions have significantly curtailed the potential victimization of citizens by preventing further misuse of these resources. The department reiterates its commitment to safeguarding citizens against cybercrime.

Reporting Fraud: Citizens can report suspected fraudulent communications through the Chakshu facility on Sanchar Saathi, aiding the DoT in preventing the misuse of telecom resources for cyber-crime and financial frauds.

About Telemarketing SMSs/Calls:

Prohibition of Mobile Numbers for Telemarketing: It is prohibited to use mobile numbers for telemarketing activities. If a consumer uses their telephone connection to send promotional messages, their connection will be liable for disconnection upon the first complaint, and their name and address may be blacklisted for two years.

Identifying Telemarketing Calls: Telemarketing calls can be identified by their prefixes: 180, 140, and 10-digit numbers are not permitted for telemarketing.

Reporting Spam: To report spam, dial 1909 or use the Do Not Disturb (DND) service.

The Sanchar Saathi initiative represents a robust effort by the DoT and MHA to combat SMS fraud and protect the integrity of communication systems in India.