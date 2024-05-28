UN Rights Chief Condemns Civilian Casualties in Gaza and Calls for Ceasefire

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk on Monday expressed his horror at the continued loss of civilian life in Gaza, following Israeli airstrikes on a camp for displaced people in Rafah on Sunday.

"The images from the camp are horrific and point to no apparent change in the methods and means of warfare used by Israel that have already led to so many civilian deaths," said Türk. "Sunday's strike underscores once again that there is literally no safe place in Gaza."

On May 26, Palestinian armed groups launched a large barrage of rockets towards Tel Aviv, Israel, resulting in several minor injuries. Hours later, munitions from an Israeli aircraft struck a camp in the Al Hashash area of Rafah, causing several explosions and fires. The camp was sheltering people displaced from North Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) stated that the strike targeted senior "Hamas officials" and acknowledged reports of civilian casualties from the ensuing fires.

"I note that the IDF has announced a review, but what is shockingly clear is that by striking such an area, densely packed with civilians, this was an entirely predictable outcome. It is crucial that such reviews lead to accountability and changes in policy and practices," Türk emphasized.

He called on Israel to halt its military offensive in Rafah Governorate, as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). On May 24, the ICJ directed Israel to cease its offensive actions in Rafah that could lead to "the physical destruction" of the Palestinian group in Gaza.

The High Commissioner urged all parties to the conflict to establish a ceasefire to protect civilians. He condemned the rocket attacks by Palestinian armed groups, describing them as "inherently indiscriminate and a clear violation of international humanitarian law," and demanded the unconditional release of all hostages.

"Israel must take immediate steps to protect civilians, ensure they have access to essential humanitarian assistance, and release all those detained arbitrarily," Türk added.