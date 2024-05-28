Left Menu

Taiwan's Legislative Shake-Up Sparks Protests

Taiwan's opposition-controlled legislature passed changes that are perceived to favor China, leading to massive protests. These changes, pushed by the Nationalist Party, aim to give the legislature more power over budgets, including defense spending. The controversial bills face potential vetoes and widespread public opposition.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 28-05-2024 19:40 IST
Taiwan's opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favouring China and diminishing the power of the island's president, sparking protests by thousands of people.

The changes pushed by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies would give the legislature greater power to control budgets, including defense spending that the party has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

It remains unclear whether the package of bills will become law. The Executive Yuan, the executive branch of government headed by the premier, may veto legislation or pass it on to the president, who has to proclaim bills into law within 10 days. If the Executive Yuan or the president does not comply, the bills will not become law.

Thousands of people gathered outside the legislature to protest the changes. The legislative chamber was festooned with banners promoting both sides in the dispute, while arguments on the floor broke into shouting and pushing matches.

The Nationalists, also known as the KMT, officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. They took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after elections in January, while the presidency went to Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favours Taiwan's de facto independence from China.

DPP legislators accused deputies from the KMT and the minority Taiwan People's Party of undermining Taiwan's democracy by expanding the legislature's oversight of the executive branch. They denounced the legislation as creating a "black box" for what the KMT has portrayed as reforms. While the KMT controls the legislature, its speaker and its allies in the TPP were elected on party lists, meaning they answer to no actual constituents.

Taiwan was governed under martial law for 40 years under the Nationalists, who have lost three consecutive presidential elections but still hold power on the local level through well-entwined networks of business and social interests. Pro-China business groups have also captured a major share of Taiwan's media market, even as the younger generation turns to social media for its information.

China sends planes and ships near Taiwan on a daily basis in a campaign aimed at wearing down Taiwanese opposition to unification and at deteriorating its defences, which are strongly backed by the US, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

