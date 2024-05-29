Left Menu

White House Condemns Civilian Losses in Israeli Airstrike

The White House condemned the loss of dozens of civilian lives due to an Israeli airstrike in Rafah but stated no policy changes are planned. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby indicated Israel has not crossed Biden's 'red line' and highlighted the need for Israel to protect innocent lives.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2024 01:50 IST
The White House on Tuesday condemned the loss of life of dozens of civilians as a result of an Israeli airstrike in Rafah, but said it is not planning any policy changes as a result of the Israeli actions.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Israel had not violated Biden's "red line" for withholding future offensive arms transfers because it has not, and it appears to the US that it will not, launch a full-scale ground invasion into the city.

"Everything that we can see tells us that they are not moving into a major ground operation in population centres in the centre of Rafah,'' Kirby said.

Kirby called the loss of life "heartbreaking" and "horrific", and said the US was monitoring the results of an Israeli investigation into the strike, which suggested the civilian deaths were the result of a secondary explosion after a successful strike on two Hamas operatives.

"We understand that this strike did kill two senior Hamas heads who are directly responsible for attacks," Kirby said. "We've also said many times Israel must take every precaution possible to do more to protect innocent life." Asked whether the strike would result in any US policy changes, Kirby said, "I have no policy changes to speak to."

