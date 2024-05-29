Left Menu

Tragedy in Chhindwara: Man Takes Lives of Eight Family Members Before Suicide

In a tragic incident in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly killed eight members of his joint family with an axe before committing suicide. The motive remains unclear. Senior officials have arrived at the scene, about 100 km from the district headquarters, as police initiate a probe.

A man allegedly hacked to death eight members of his joint family with an axe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and later committed suicide by hanging himself, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place late Tuesday night in Bodal Kachhar village, the official from Mahuljhiri police station said. The reason behind the incident was not yet clear.

Senior officials, including the Chhindwara collector and superintendent of police, rushed to the village, which is about 100 km away from the district headquarters.

Police were conducting a probe into the incident.

