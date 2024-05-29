Left Menu

China to Collaborate on Estonia's Subsea Cable Inquiry

China expresses readiness to cooperate with Estonia on investigating the suspected cutting of subsea telecoms cables by a Chinese ship. The Chinese authorities are handling the case in accordance with domestic law. Estonia's state prosecutor noted a lack of response from China on an earlier six-month-old request for assistance.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:49 IST
China to Collaborate on Estonia's Subsea Cable Inquiry
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China stands ready to work with Estonia to cooperate on an investigation into a Chinese ship that Estonia suspects cut two of its subsea telecoms cables, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Chinese authorities are examining and handling the case in accordance with domestic law, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing.

Estonia's state prosecutor said China has not responded to a six-month-old request for help with the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour Concerns

British Lawmakers Scrutinize Shein's London Stock Market Listing Amid Labour...

 Global
2
Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

Industry Legend HR Jagannath Joins HaveUs Aerotech India Board

 India
3
Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC
Blog

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University St...

 Turkey
4
SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

SUV Surge: Spinny Rides High on Consumer Preferences in Early 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Bringing Lab to Your Pocket: Smartphone-Based Method for Measuring Phenolic Compounds in Vegetable Oils

Revolutionizing Education and Advertising: The Impact of AI on University Students in TRNC

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024