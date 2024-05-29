China to Collaborate on Estonia's Subsea Cable Inquiry
China expresses readiness to cooperate with Estonia on investigating the suspected cutting of subsea telecoms cables by a Chinese ship. The Chinese authorities are handling the case in accordance with domestic law. Estonia's state prosecutor noted a lack of response from China on an earlier six-month-old request for assistance.
China stands ready to work with Estonia to cooperate on an investigation into a Chinese ship that Estonia suspects cut two of its subsea telecoms cables, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Chinese authorities are examining and handling the case in accordance with domestic law, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing.
Estonia's state prosecutor said China has not responded to a six-month-old request for help with the investigation.
