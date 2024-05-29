China to Collaborate on Estonia's Subsea Cable Inquiry

China stands ready to work with Estonia to cooperate on an investigation into a Chinese ship that Estonia suspects cut two of its subsea telecoms cables, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday. Chinese authorities are examining and handling the case in accordance with domestic law, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular news briefing.

Estonia's state prosecutor said China has not responded to a six-month-old request for help with the investigation.

