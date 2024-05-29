Left Menu

Israel's Military Secures Philadelphi Corridor: 75% Control Achieved

Israel's military now controls 75% of the Philadelphi corridor, a strategic buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi emphasized the importance of preventing weapon smuggling with Egyptian cooperation. Fighting in Gaza is expected to continue into 2024.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-05-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:47 IST
Israel's military was in control of 75% of the Phildelphi corridor, a buffer zone between Gaza and Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi said on Wednesday.

"Inside Gaza, the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) is now in control of 75% of the Philadelphi corridor and I believe it will be in control of it all with time. Together with the Egyptians, we must ensure weapon smuggling is prevented," he told Israel's public broadcaster Kan.

Hanegbi added that he expected fighting in Gaza to continue throughout 2024 at least.

